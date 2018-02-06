Indonesia's Bank Mandiri may weigh buying a bank in Philippines -CEO

JAKARTA, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s largest lender by assets PT Bank Mandiri will consider buying a bank in the Philippines after its non-performing loan (NPL) ratio falls to below 3 percent, chief executive Kartika Wirjoatmodjo told reporters on Tuesday.

He did not share further details about the plan.

Mandiri has lowered its NPL ratio to 3.46 percent in 2017 from 4 percent a year earlier, which has helped the bank increase net profit by 49 percent. (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)