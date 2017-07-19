Indonesia's Bank Mandiri first-half net profit rises 34 pct

JAKARTA, July 19 (Reuters) - Indonesia's largest bank by assets, PT Bank Mandiri Tbk, reported on Wednesday a 34 percent rise in first-half net profit, supported by an increase in fee-based income.

The state-controlled lender posted a net profit of 9.5 trillion rupiah ($713.4 million) for the six months ended June 30, higher than 7.1 trillion rupiah a year earlier.

Mandiri, which was exposed to the downturn in the mining sector, has been stepping up restructuring and asset sales to tackle bad loans and sharply cut its provisions, its chief executive said earlier this year. ($1 = 13,317.00 rupiah) (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)