FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia's Bank Mandiri posts 25 pct jump in 9-mth profit
Sections
Featured
Britain aiming for outline Brexit transition deal by first quarter of 2018
The road to Brexit
Britain aiming for outline Brexit transition deal by first quarter of 2018
Toyota says Brexit "fog" must clear to safeguard UK plant
Autos
Toyota says Brexit "fog" must clear to safeguard UK plant
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
Exclusive
Aerospace
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 24, 2017 / 9:18 AM / a day ago

Indonesia's Bank Mandiri posts 25 pct jump in 9-mth profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Oct 24 (Reuters) - PT Bank Mandiri Tbk, Indonesia’s largest lender by assets, reported a 25 percent jump in net income for the first nine months of this year.

Net income was 15.07 trillion rupiah ($1.11 billion) in the January-September period, compared with 12.01 trillion rupiah in the same period last year.

Chief Executive Kartika Wirjoatmodjo attributed the profit growth to loan increase and cost efficiencies, among others. The bank’s loans rose 9.8 percent. ($1 = 13,530.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.