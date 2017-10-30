FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's Millennium mulls 500 mln zlotys bond issue this year
October 30, 2017 / 10:19 AM / a day ago

Poland's Millennium mulls 500 mln zlotys bond issue this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Polish Bank Millennium may issue bonds worth around 500 million zlotys ($137.22 million) this year or later, the lender’s Chief Financial Officer Fernando Bicho said on Monday.

Bicho also said that Millennium upholds its dividend policy, which assumes spending from 35 percent to 50 percent of annual profit on dividend, but all payouts will depend on approval of the financial market regulator KNF.

‍​ ($1 = 3.6438 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko)

