Bank Muscat selects banks for dollar bond -sources

DUBAI, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Bank Muscat, Oman’s largest lender, has picked banks including HSBC, Bank ABC and First Abu Dhabi Bank to arrange a dollar-denominated bond issue, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The bank last year raised a $525 million syndicated loan, which was coordinated by Bank ABC and National Bank of Abu Dhabi, the lender recently merged to create First Abu Dhabi Bank.

Bank Muscat, Bahrain-based Bank ABC and United Arab Emirates-based FAB were not immediately available to comment. HSBC declined to comment.