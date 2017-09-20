FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-MOVES-BAML's De Naurois takes on coverage role
#Financials
September 20, 2017 / 9:10 AM / a month ago

REFILE-MOVES-BAML's De Naurois takes on coverage role

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Resends to reach additional subscribers)

By Helene Durand and Julian Baker

LONDON, Sept 20 (IFR) - Adrien de Naurois, Bank of America Merrill Lynch's head of sovereign, supranational and agency debt syndicate, is taking on additional coverage responsibilities at the US bank, according to sources familiar with the matter.

As well as head of syndicate, De Naurois will now also be head of the coverage team at the bank, replacing Raymond Seager who is leaving the bank to pursue other interests.

De Naurois joined BAML from Deutsche Bank in 2014. He reports to Jeff Tannenbaum, head of debt capital markets and syndicate for Europe, the Middle East and Africa. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Matthew Davies, Julian Baker)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

