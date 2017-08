SAO PAULO, July 11 (Reuters) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch has hired Diogo Aragão as its Brazil head of mergers and acquisitions.

Aragão, who spent eight years at the Brazilian unit of Credit Suisse AG, will report to the bank's Latin America M&A co-head Marcus Silberman and to Brazil head of investment banking Hans Lin. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Leslie Adler)