MOVES-Bank of America promotes Jim O'Neil to co-head of CIB EMEA - memo
September 20, 2017 / 9:14 AM / in a month

MOVES-Bank of America promotes Jim O'Neil to co-head of CIB EMEA - memo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch has promoted Jim O‘Neil to co-head its corporate and investment bank in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), according to a memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

He will jointly run the bank’s CIB division in EMEA alongside Bob Elfring in London, according to the memo.

O‘Neil has been running the Wall Street firms global financial institutions group since rejoining the bank in 2013 after spending three years at UK Financial Investments (UKFI), the government body that managed the taxpayers’ holdings in bailed out banks, including as its chief executive.

Eric Bischof will become sole head of global FIG after O‘Neil’s move, the memo said. Bischof is based in New York and reports to Diego De Giorgi, head of global investment banking. (Reporting By Anjuli Davies, editing by Kirstin Ridley)

