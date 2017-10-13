FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of America profit rises 15 percent on lower costs
October 13, 2017 / 11:04 AM / 8 days ago

Bank of America profit rises 15 percent on lower costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp, the second-largest U.S. bank by assets, reported a 15 percent rise in quarterly profit as the lender kept a tight leash on costs and benefited from higher interest rates.

Net income attributable to common shareholders rose to $5.12 billion for third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $4.45 billion in the year-ago period. Earnings per share rose to 48 cents from 41 cents. (bit.ly/2hDYUZK)

Total revenue rose about 1 percent to $22.08 billion. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba and Sweta Singh in Bengaluru and Dan Freed in New York; editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

