FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Vives de Montal leaves BAML
Sections
Featured
UK inflation hits highest in nearly six years, peak seen soon
Economy
UK inflation hits highest in nearly six years, peak seen soon
Bold calls and Black Swans - how 2018 may surprise you
Markets
Bold calls and Black Swans - how 2018 may surprise you
War-scarred neighbourhoods in rebel-held Donetsk
wider image
War-scarred neighbourhoods in rebel-held Donetsk
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
December 11, 2017 / 2:44 PM / Updated 8 hours ago

CORRECTED-Vives de Montal leaves BAML

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Correct surname of Vives de Montal)

By Helene Durand

LONDON, Dec 11 (IFR) - Anthony Vives de Montal, a director in Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s public sector financing business, has left the bank, according to sources.

Vives de Montal joined from BNP Paribas in 2012. His departure follows that of Raymond Seager, who bowed out of BAML in August.

Seager was head of the bank’s sovereign, supranational and agency debt capital markets business.

Seager’s responsibilities were taken on by Adrien De Naurois in September.

Vives de Montal did not respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Julian Baker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.