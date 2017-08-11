FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
India's Bank of Baroda Q1 profit slumps 52 pct
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 11, 2017 / 11:00 AM / 2 days ago

India's Bank of Baroda Q1 profit slumps 52 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Indian state-run Bank of Baroda Ltd reported a 52 percent plunge in first-quarter net profit on Friday.

The fifth-largest bank in the country by assets reported a net profit of 2.03 billion rupees ($31.65 million), for the three-month period ended June 30, compared with 4.24 billion rupees a year ago. bit.ly/2vtmE9a

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans rose to 11.40 percent by end of June, from 10.46 percent at the end of March, and 11.15 percent at June-end last year.

$1 = 64.1475 Indian rupees Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.