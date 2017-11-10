FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of India Q2 profit rises, beats estimates
November 10, 2017 / 7:18 AM / a day ago

Bank of India Q2 profit rises, beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Bank of India, the country’s sixth biggest lender by assets, reported a 41 percent jump in second-quarter profit, handily beating analyst estimates, with its bad loan ratio easing.

Net profit rose to 1.79 billion rupees ($27.53 million) in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from 1.27 billion rupees a year earlier, the Mumbai-based bank said on Friday. bit.ly/2yqM6wL

Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 666 million rupees, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon data.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans was 12.62 percent at end-September compared with 13.05 percent a quarter earlier, and 13.45 percent a year earlier.

Provisions for non-performing assets fell about 15 percent to 18.67 billion rupees.

$1 = 65.0275 Indian rupees Reporting By Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

