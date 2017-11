WARSAW, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Poland’s second-largest bank, state-run Bank Pekao, said on Wednesday its third-quarter net profit rose by 3 percent year on year to 536 million zlotys ($146.36 million) as an accelerating economy improved demand for banking services.

Pekao’s bottomline came slightly above the average of analysts forecasts of 530 million zlotys. ($1 = 3.6622 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Sunil Nair)