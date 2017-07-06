FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Bankia's €750m Additional Tier 1 bond to price at 6% - lead
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
sports
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 6, 2017 / 10:57 AM / a month ago

Bankia's €750m Additional Tier 1 bond to price at 6% - lead

Alice Gledhill

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 6 (IFR) - Bankia has set the coupon for its inaugural Additional Tier 1 bond, a no-grow €750m perpetual non-call five-year, at 6% on final pre-rec books over €2.5bn, according to a lead.

That was the tight end of 6%-6.125% guidance. Marketing started earlier on Thursday morning at IPTs of 6.5% area.

The bond, expected B+ by S&P, will convert to equity if Bankia's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio breaches 5.125%.

Citigroup and Morgan Stanley are structuring advisers and global coordinators. They are also joint leads alongside Bankia, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs and UBS.

Pricing is expected later today.

Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Julian Baker

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.