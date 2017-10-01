MOVES-Katy Knox replacing Keith Banks as U.S. Trust president

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Bank of America said on Sunday that it had named Katy Knox president of its private bank, U.S. Trust, replacing Keith Banks. Banks, who had led U.S. Trust since 2009, will continue as head of the chief investment office and investment solutions groups reporting to Terry Laughlin, vice chairman of Bank of America and head of global wealth & investment management the company said. Knox has led business banking since 2014. Banks and Knox will work together on the leadership transition through the end of the year. On top of his role as president, Banks had become head of the newly created chief investment office and investment solutions group in November 2016. (Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by Sandra Maler)