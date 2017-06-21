FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Markets watchdog says Brazil state banks hamper capital markets
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Markets
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
Technology
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
UK consumer spending sees longest decline since 2013
UK consumer spending sees longest decline since 2013
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
June 21, 2017 / 6:36 PM / 2 months ago

Markets watchdog says Brazil state banks hamper capital markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, June 21 (Reuters) - Capital markets activity in Brazil will fail to grow significantly as long as state lenders keep the country's companies hooked on cheap credit, the securities industry watchdog said on Wednesday.

Years of active state meddling in credit markets have led to the crowding-out of debt and stock markets from corporate financing, said Leonardo Pereira, president of the watchdog known as CVM. Since its launch in 1952, state development bank BNDES has been practically Brazil's sole source of long-term corporate credit.

Reporting by Aluísio Alves; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Bernard Orr

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.