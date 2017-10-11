MOVES-Banque Saudi Fransi's head of corporate banking leaves -sources

Oct 11 (Reuters) - The head of Banque Saudi Fransi’s corporate bank is leaving the bank, sources familiar with the matter said.

Mohamad Abdulhadi, senior executive director at the Saudi lender partly owned by Credit Agricole, left this week, sources told Reuters.

One of the sources familiar with the move said Abdulhadi was in his 60s and had retired. There was no official announcement on his replacement yet.

The sources declined to comment.

Credit Agricole last month announced that it will sell about half of its 31.1 percent stake in the Saudi lender to to billionaire Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal’s Kingdom Holding for 5.76 billion riyals ($1.54 billion).