TechnipFMC-led consortium to expand Bahrain refinery
December 1, 2017 / 11:33 AM / a day ago

TechnipFMC-led consortium to expand Bahrain refinery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia/SEOUL Dec 1 (Reuters) - State-run Bahrain Petroleum Co (Bapco) has awarded a consortium led by UK-based TechnipFMC a contract to expand Bahrain’s only oil refinery, sources close to the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Bahrain has long been planning to expand the refinery and industry sources told Reuters in August that Bapco held further talks with the consortium which submitted the lowest bid.

The consortium includes Spain’s Tecnicas Reunidas and South Korea’s Samsung Engineering.

Bapco and TechnipFMC did not respond to a request for immediate comment.

A spokesman for Samsung Engineering confirmed the news to Reuters. Tecnicas Reunidas declined to comment.

Reporting by Reem Shamseddine and Yuna Park; additional reporting by Paul Day

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
