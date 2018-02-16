Fed sanctions former Barclays trader for alleged abuse

WASHINGTON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Friday said it was seeking to permanently bar a former Barclays Bank employee from the banking business for allegedly manipulating foreign exchange trades.

The Fed sought to bar Peter Little from the industry and fine him $487,500 for allegedly using chatrooms to wrongly coordinate trades.

The action follows a Fed action in May 2015 when officials fined Barclays $342 million for unsafe and unsound practices related to foreign exchange markets. (Reporting By Patrick Rucker Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)