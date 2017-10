Oct 18 (Reuters) - Barclays Plc named David Strauss as managing director of U.S. equity research specializing in aerospace and defense sector, according to a company spokeswoman.

Strauss, previously worked with UBS Group AG for 19 years as the industrial sector head before joining Barclays. (Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York and Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)