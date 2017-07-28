FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 days ago
Barclays suffers $1.6 billion first-half loss from Africa sale
#Breaking City News
July 28, 2017 / 6:10 AM / 10 days ago

Barclays suffers $1.6 billion first-half loss from Africa sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - Barclays reported a 1.2 billion pound ($1.57 billion)attributable loss for the first half of the year, as it suffered a loss on the sale of its Africa business.

The lender reported a 1.4 billion pound loss on the sale of 33 percent of Barclays Africa Group, and a further 1.1 billion pound impairment charge on the sale.

Barclays on Friday posted a half-year profit before tax of 2.3 billion pounds compared with 2 billion pounds for the same period a year ago, before the impact of the Africa sale was included.

That was worse than the 2.7 billion pounds average estimate of analysts' forecasts compiled by the bank. ($1 = 0.7645 pounds) (Reporting By Lawrence White. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)

