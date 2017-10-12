Barclays says chief compliance officer Roemer leaves

LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Barclays’ chief compliance officer Michael Roemer is leaving at the end of this month to take a leading compliance role at a “major U.S. bank”, the bank said on Thursday.

Laura Padovani, currently Barclays’ head of global compliance services, will act as interim group chief compliance officer following Roemer’s departure, Barclays said in a statement.

Barclays plans an internal and external search for Roemer’s successor, it said. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn and Anjuli Davies; editing by Kirstin Ridley)