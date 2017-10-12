FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada's Barrick Gold estimates drop in Q3 gold production
Canada's Barrick Gold estimates drop in Q3 gold production

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Canada’s Barrick Gold Corp, the world’s largest gold miner, said its gold production fell in the third quarter, hurt by low production at majority owned Acacia Mining.

Toronto-based Barrick Gold estimated it produced 1.24 million ounces of gold in the quarter ended Sept 30, less than the 1.38 million ounces produced a year earlier.

The average market price for gold in quarter fell to $1,278 per ounce from $1,333, the company said. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

