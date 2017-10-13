FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
No Basel bank capital deal this weekend - central bankers
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
October 13, 2017 / 4:34 PM / 7 days ago

No Basel bank capital deal this weekend - central bankers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Global banking regulators won’t agree a deal this weekend to complete rules aimed at ensuring banks hold enough capital in a crisis, three senior central bank officials said on Friday.

The Basel Committee wants to complete its “Basel III” accord, a set of rules it began writing in the aftermath of the global financial crisis that began a decade ago.

“No deal is coming here,” one of the central bankers said on the sidelines of International Monetary Fund meetings in Washington.

France is refusing to back a compromise on the new rules unless other conditions are met, the central bankers said. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Writing by Huw Jones; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.