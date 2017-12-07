FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French central bank chief says banking rules deal is fair
December 7, 2017 / 4:56 PM / a day ago

French central bank chief says banking rules deal is fair

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 7 (Reuters) - France’s central bank chief said on Thursday he supported a deal among financial regulators on bank capital rules because it was “fair, reasonable and final”.

European banks have long worried that a compromise proposal would hit them particularly hard and a deal was reached on Thursday after Paris relented when a long phase-in period was proposed.

“Any good agreement is a compromise. I am ready to support this one‎, as it is fair, reasonable, and final,” Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said in remarks sent to Reuters after the agreement was reached.

He added that implementation of the new rules was gradual enough to avoid “excessive capital increases” and that the agreement would stabilise rules for the sector, which had long complained about the uncertainty in the absence of a deal. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by Michel rose)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
