FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BASF flags vitamin production outage after fire
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
the week ahead
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
How Saudi Crown Prince purged royal family rivals
saudi arabia
How Saudi Crown Prince purged royal family rivals
In 'Fiji-on-Rhine', islanders stress climate risks
environment
In 'Fiji-on-Rhine', islanders stress climate risks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
November 10, 2017 / 8:33 AM / Updated a day ago

BASF flags vitamin production outage after fire

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Chemicals group BASF said a fire at a production facility for aroma ingredients was also leading to a production outage in vitamins and carotenoids, widening a force majeure declaration to suspend its obligations to customers.

BASF last week declared force majeure for certain citral and isoprenol-based aroma ingredients after a fire forced it to shut down a plant at its Ludwigshafen headquarters.

The company will only be able to restart the vitamin facilities once supply of citral, a precursor material for vitamins A and E, is resumed, BASF said in a statement on Friday.

Patrick Lambert at brokerage Raymond James has said that DSM , which competes with BASF in vitamins, would benefit under such a scenario, depending on how long vitamin inventories lasted.

“The impact of the force majeure situation as well as the effects for customers resulting therefrom are being evaluated at the moment. Meanwhile, BASF is implementing measures to limit the consequences of the situation,” BASF said in its statement. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.