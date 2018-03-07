Germany's Wintershall to submit Nova field development plan in H1 2018

OSLO, March 7 (Reuters) - BASF’s oil and gas subsidiary Wintershall, which plans to merge with Russian-owned German peer DEA, said on Wednesday:

** Expects to submit a plan for the development of its Nova (formerly known as Skarfjell) field in the Norwegian Sea during the first half of 2018

** Wintershall has 35 percent stake in the license, Capricorn Norge AS, a part of Cairn Energy PLC 20 percent, Spirit Energy 20 percent, Edison 15 percent and DEA 10 percent

** Plans to invest more than two billion euros ($2.49 billion) in exploration and field development off Norway from 2017 to 2020

** The company’s daily output from Norway amounts to about 100,000 barrels of oil equivalent, and will increase when production starts at the Aasta Hansteen gas field by end-2018. Wintershall has a 24 percent stake in the Statoil-operated Arctic gas field ($1 = 0.8042 euros) (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)