FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Russia
The Trump Effect
Commodities
Environment
Detained in Myanmar
Reuters Investigates
Commentary
Breaking City News
March 7, 2018 / 11:06 AM / a day ago

Germany's Wintershall to submit Nova field development plan in H1 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, March 7 (Reuters) - BASF’s oil and gas subsidiary Wintershall, which plans to merge with Russian-owned German peer DEA, said on Wednesday:

** Expects to submit a plan for the development of its Nova (formerly known as Skarfjell) field in the Norwegian Sea during the first half of 2018

** Wintershall has 35 percent stake in the license, Capricorn Norge AS, a part of Cairn Energy PLC 20 percent, Spirit Energy 20 percent, Edison 15 percent and DEA 10 percent

** Plans to invest more than two billion euros ($2.49 billion) in exploration and field development off Norway from 2017 to 2020

** The company’s daily output from Norway amounts to about 100,000 barrels of oil equivalent, and will increase when production starts at the Aasta Hansteen gas field by end-2018. Wintershall has a 24 percent stake in the Statoil-operated Arctic gas field ($1 = 0.8042 euros) (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.