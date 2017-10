FRANKFURT, Oct 13 (Reuters) - BASF said on Friday it had agreed to buy significant parts of Bayer’s seed and non-selective herbicide businesses for 5.9 billion euros ($7 billion) in cash.

For Bayer, the sale of its LibertyLink-branded seeds and Liberty herbicide businesses is a key part of asset sales required to satisfy competition authorities looking at its $66 billion deal to buy Monsanto.