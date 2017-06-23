NBA-Order of first-round selections in NBA Draft

June 22 (Reuters) - Order of players selected in the first round of the NBA Draft at Barclays Center on Thursday: number of pick, team (plus origin of draft pick), player (U.S. unless noted), position, where player came from 1 Philadelphia (from Brooklyn via Boston), Markelle Fultz, guard, Washington 2 LA Lakers, Lonzo Ball, guard, UCLA 3 Boston (from Sacramento via Philadelphia), Jayson Tatum, forward, Duke 4 Phoenix, Josh Jackson, forward, Kansas 5 Sacramento (from Philadelphia), De'Aaron Fox, guard, Kentucky 6 Orlando, Jonathan Isaac, forward, Florida State 7 Minnesota, Lauri Markkanen (Finland), forward, Arizona (traded to Chicago) 8 New York, Frank Ntilikina (France), guard, France 9 Dallas, Dennis Smith Jr., guard, North Carolina State 10 Sacramento (from New Orleans), Zach Collins, forward, Gonzaga (traded to Portland) 11 Charlotte, Malik Monk, guard, Kentucky 12 Detroit, Luke Kennard, guard, Duke 13 Denver, Donovan Mitchell, guard, Louisville (traded to Utah) 14 Miami, Bam Adebayo, forward, Kentucky 15 Portland, Justin Jackson, forward, North Carolina (traded to Sacramento) 16 Chicago, Justin Patton, center, Creighton (traded to Minnesota) 17 Milwaukee, D.J. Wilson, forward, Michigan 18 Indiana, T.J. Leaf, forward, UCLA 19 Atlanta, John Collins, forward, Wake Forest 20 Portland (from Memphis via Denver and Cleveland), Harry Giles, center, Duke (traded to Sacramento) 21 Oklahoma City, Bam Adebayo, guard, Australia 22 Brooklyn (from Washington), Jarrett Allen, center, Texas 23 Toronto (from LA Clippers via Milwaukee), OG Anunoby (Britain), forward, Indiana 24 Utah, Tyler Lydon, forward, Syracuse (traded to Denver) 25 Orlando (from Toronto), Anzejs Pasecniks (Latvia), center, Spain 26 Portland (from Cleveland), Caleb Swanigan, forward, Purdue 27 Brooklyn (from Boston), Kyle Kuzma, forward, Utah (traded to Lakers) 28 LA Lakers (from Houston), Tony Bradley, center, North Carolina 29 San Antonio, Derrick White, guard, Colorado 30 Utah (from Golden State), Josh Hart, guard, Villanova

