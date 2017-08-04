BAT hires for multi-currency, multi-tranche bond deal

LONDON, Aug 4 (IFR) - British American Tobacco will hold investor calls for a potential multi-tranche US dollar, euro-denominated and/or sterling-denominated senior unsecured transaction from Monday August 7.

BAT, rated Baa2/BBB+ (stable/stable) by Moody's and S&P, respectively, has mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, and HSBC for the potential issuance of a multi-tranche USD-denominated senior unsecured transaction.

It has appointed Deutsche Bank, ING, NatWest Markets, Santander, and Societe Generale for the potential issuance of a multi-tranche euro and/or sterling-denominated senior unsecured transaction.

The tenors of the euro and/or sterling-denominated offering will be four-years to 13-years, and tenors for the US dollar-denominated offering will be three-years to 30-years. (Reporting By Laura Benitez)