BAT begins marketing multi-tranche euro and sterling bond

LONDON, Aug 9 (IFR) - British American Tobacco has started marketing a multi-tranche euro and sterling bond issue as it continues its funding spree to finance its US$49bn purchase of Reynolds American.

The cigarette maker, which on Tuesday raised US$17.25bn in the second largest bond offering in the US market, is marketing a euro four-year floating rate note, a euro 6.25-year fixed rate, a sterling eight-year and a euro 12.5-year.

The four-year tranche is marketed at three-month Euribor plus 65bp area, the 6.25-year is marketed at 90bp area over mid-swaps, the sterling eight-year is marketed at 150bp-155bp over Gilts and the long euro tranche at 130bp area over mid-swaps.

BAT, rated Baa2/BBB+ by Moody’s and S&P, mandated and Deutsche Bank, ING, NatWest Markets, Santander, and Societe Generale for the euros and sterling notes which will be priced later today.