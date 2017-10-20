FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Bookrunner announces revised price for BAWAG shares in float‍​
October 20, 2017 / 3:16 PM / in 4 days

RPT-Bookrunner announces revised price for BAWAG shares in float‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Fixes links to previous stories)

ZURICH, Oct 20 (Reuters) - A revised price range of 48 euros ($56.65) to 49 euros ($57.83) per share has been announced for the float of BAWAG, the Austrian bank majority owned by U.S. private equity group Cerberus Capital Management , one of the bookrunners said on Friday.

BAWAG plans to raise up to 2.1 billion euros ($2.48 billion) in its initial public offering, which would be the biggest IPO in Austrian history. The deal values the bank at up to 5.2 billion euros.

“Books are covered throughout that range and above,” the book runner said. “Books will close at 1pm UK on Tuesday.”

A prospectus published earlier this month said up to 40.25 million shares would be offered at a price of 47 euros to 52 euros ($55.60 to $61.51) each.​ ($1 = 0.8472 euros) (Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Shadia Nasralla)

