FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Austrian bank BAWAG PSK expects to decide on IPO next week
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IPOs - Americas
September 20, 2017 / 11:44 AM / in a month

Austrian bank BAWAG PSK expects to decide on IPO next week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VIENNA/FRANKFURT, Sept 20 (Reuters) - BAWAG PSK, the Austrian bank majority owned by U.S. private equity group Cerberus Capital Management, expects to formally announce next week whether it will go ahead with a share offer, two people familiar with the matter said.

Announcing its intention to float would start a process that would lead to a listing a month later, at the end of October, the people said.

Sources told Reuters in June that the planned listing in Vienna of a 20-30 percent stake could value Austria’s fourth-biggest lender at up to 5 billion euros ($6 billion).

The listing is very likely to go ahead, barring unforeseen circumstances, one person close to the matter said.

“There’s no reason to believe that’s not going to be the case, absent something geopolitical or ...some kind of natural disaster,” they said.

A BAWAG spokeswoman declined to comment.

Reuters reported last month that the listing could take place by the autumn.

Cerberus owns 52 percent of BAWAG and GoldenTree Asset Management 40 percent.

Rothschild is advising BAWAG’s owners on the share listing. Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs have been named the top global coordinators among a number of banks working on the deal.

$1 = 0.8327 euros Reporting by Francois Murphy in Vienna and Arno Schuetze in Frankfurt; editing by Jason Neely

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.