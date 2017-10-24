FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BAWAG IPO orders below 48 eur/shr risk missing out - bookrunner
#IPOs - Americas
October 24, 2017 / 7:48 AM / a day ago

BAWAG IPO orders below 48 eur/shr risk missing out - bookrunner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Orders below 48 euros ($56.39) per share for the initial public offering of Austrian lender BAWAG risk missing out on the float, with the books closing at 1200 GMT, one of the bookrunners said on Tuesday.

A revised, narrower price range of 48 euros to 49 euros per share was announced on Oct. 20 for BAWAG, which is majority owned by U.S. private equity group Cerberus Capital Management .

BAWAG plans to raise up to 2.1 billion euros in its offering, which would be the biggest IPO in Austrian history. The deal values the bank at up to 5.2 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8513 euros) (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla and Joshua Franklin, Editing by Michael Shields)

