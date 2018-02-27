FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Business
Technology
The Trump Effect
Environment
China
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
February 27, 2018 / 7:05 AM / a day ago

BAWAG PSK 2017 net profit down on incentive program, higher reserves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Austrian bank BAWAG PSK said its 2017 profit fell 1.4 percent, partly due to costs for a long-term incentive program, higher restructuring reserves and expenses connected to the termination of its cooperation with Austrian Post.

BAWAG, backed by U.S. financial investor Cerberus, said its annual profit fell to 466.6 million euros ($575 million), but that still beat the average analyst forecast of 449.2 million euros, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Austria’s fourth-biggest bank said it planned to propose a dividend of 0.58 euros per share, or 58.3 million euros in total, for the fourth quarter after having paid 51.6 million euros in the third quarter. ($1 = 0.8114 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.