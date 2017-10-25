Bayer's Brazil unit receives approval for FOX Xpro fungicide

SAO PAULO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The Brazilian unit of Bayer AG has received regulatory approval to sell its Fox Xpro fungicide in the country, executives said on Wednesday, adding the decision could boost its agro-chemical business in one of the world’s largest grains producing nations.

The new product may be applied on cotton, barley, sunflower, corn and wheat, but soybeans are the main focus, particularly due to Asian soy rust disease. Brazilian agricultural research agency Embrapa estimates costs to control the disease with fungicides, combined with losses stemming from it, reaching an estimated $2 billion in a crop year. (Reporting by Ana Mano)