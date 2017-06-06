Bayer cuts Covestro stake further in 2.5 bln euro transactions

FRANKFURT, June 6 (Reuters) - Bayer AG said it was further reducing its stake in plastics and chemicals subsidiary Covestro from 53.3 percent, part of a plan to sever ownership ties completely over the medium term.

As part of three separate transactions, the German drugmaker said on Tuesday it had started placing 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) in Covestro shares on the open market in an accelerated bookbuilding procedure after the market close on Tuesday.

In addition, Bayer is offering 1 billion euros in bonds that are exchangeable into Covestro shares maturing in 2020.

Finally, Bayer said it would deposit 8 million Covestro shares, a stake of close to 4 percent based on Thomson Reuters data, in Bayer's pension trust in the near future.

That stake would be worth about 530 million euros, based on Tuesday's closing price.