February 28, 2018 / 6:47 AM / a day ago

Bayer Q4 profit edges lower as crop chems, consumer care weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LEVERKUSEN, Germany, Feb 28 (Reuters) - German drugmaker Bayer’s adjusted core earnings slipped 1.3 percent in the fourth quarter, as it tries to overcome weak demand for crop protection products in Brazil and a drop in sales of consumer care products.

Bayer’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at 1.78 billion euros ($2.18 billion) for the quarter, slightly lower than the average forecast by analysts of 1.8 billion euros.

It said 2018 adjusted EBITDA would be at the prior-year level, held back by a burden of about 300 million euros from a warning letter by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. ($1 = 0.8177 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
