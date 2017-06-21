FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
German lender BayernLB pays back final tranche of state aid
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Markets
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
Technology
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
House price growth weakest in more than four years
House price growth weakest in more than four years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 21, 2017 / 7:16 AM / 2 months ago

German lender BayernLB pays back final tranche of state aid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, June 21 (Reuters) - German state-backed lender BayernLB has repaid a final 1 billion euro ($1.1 bln) tranche of bailout funds to Bavaria, the finance minister of the German federal state said.

The repayment means that state-aid proceedings, which were meant to run until 2019, can be completed ahead of schedule, Markus Soeder said in a statement on Wednesday.

In the financial crisis, Bavaria injected 10 billion euros in capital into the lender and gave it 4.8 billion in guarantees for a portfolio of complex securities that turned sour after the collapse of Lehman Brothers.

At the time, BayernLB agreed to repay 5 billion by 2019, while 5 billion euros would remain in the bank as part of Bavaria's 75 percent stake in the lender. Local savings banks own the rest.

$1 = 0.8982 euros Reporting by Joern Poltz; Writing by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Tom Sims

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.