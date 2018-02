Feb 23 (Reuters) - BB&T Corp customers could not access ATMs and online banking accounts after a malfunction at one of its data centers, the bank said on Friday.

Its ATMs and phone banking services were back online after a brief outage, said Brian Davis, a spokesman for the North Carolina-based lender. (Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)