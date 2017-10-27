BBVA posts 18.5 pct rise in Q3 buoyed by Mexico

MADRID, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Spain’s BBVA posted on Friday a 18.5 percent increase in net profit in the third quarter against the same period last year due to a solid performance in its main market, Mexico.

BBVA, Spain’s second largest bank, reported net profit of 1.14 billion euros ($1.33 billion) in the period July to September, slightly above an average of analysts’ forecasts in a Reuters poll of 1.04 billion euros.

Net interest income, a measure of earnings on loans minus deposit costs, was 4.4 billion euros, up 2.1 percent from a year ago, but down 1.8 percent against the previous quarter.

Analysts had forecast a NII of 4.4 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8596 euros) (Reporting By Jesús Aguado; Editing by Paul Day; Editing by Paul)