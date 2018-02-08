FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Reuters Investigates
Winter Olympics
Singapore Airshow
Markets
Environment
Entertainment
The Wider Image
February 8, 2018 / 12:12 PM / a day ago

Canada's BCE posts 12.5 pct fall in profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Canadian telecommunications company BCE Inc reported a 12.5 percent fall in quarterly profit on Thursday, hurt by higher expenses and asset impairment charges of C$82 million ($65 million).

BCE said net income attributable to its shareholders dropped to C$575 million, or 64 Canadian cents per share, in the fourth quarter from C$657 million, or 75 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

The Montreal-based company, popularly known as Bell, said operating revenue rose 4.5 percent to C$5.96 billion. ($1 = C$1.26) (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.