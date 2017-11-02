FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canadian BCE's profit rises as it adds more wireless subscribers
November 2, 2017 / 11:19 AM / Updated 20 hours ago

Canadian BCE's profit rises as it adds more wireless subscribers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Canadian telecommunications company BCE Inc reported a 2.4 percent rise in quarterly net income on Thursday, as more subscribers signed up for its wireless services.

Montreal-based BCE’s net income attributable to its shareholders rose to C$770 million ($600 million) in the third quarter from C$752 million a year earlier.

On a per share basis, it earned 86 Canadian cents per share compared with 87 Canadian cents a year earlier.

BCE, popularly known as Bell, said operating revenue rose 5 percent to C$5.68 billion. ($1 = 1.2844 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Taenaz Shakir in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

