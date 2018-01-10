Banco Santander Brasil, NDB announce infrastructure partnership

SAO PAULO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Banco Santander Brasil SA and the New Development Bank (NDB), a multilateral lender serving the so-called BRIC countries, have launched a partnership to invest in Brazilian infrastructure, Santander Brasil capital markets director Rafael Noya said on Wednesday.

The partnership will focus on renewable energy, urban mobility, highways, and railways, he said. The NDB was created in 2015 by Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. It already has almost $300 million of projects in Brazil, NDB Director-General Sergio Suchodolski said via video-conference. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Gram Slattery)