Beiersdorf gives cautious outlook after strong 2017

FRANKFURT, March 1 (Reuters) - Beiersdorf, the maker of Nivea and other skin care products, gave a cautious outlook for 2018 on Thursday, forecasting sales growth of around 4 percent and its operating profit margin to stay at a similar level to last year.

Beiersdorf, which had already reported that it beat its 2017 forecast with a 5.7 percent rise in organic group sales, said its operating profit margin for 2017 rose to 15.4 percent from 15 percent in 2016.

Rival Unilever, which reported a bigger-than-expected acceleration in fourth-quarter sales growth, helped by the launch of new brands, has forecast underlying sales growth of 3 to 5 percent for 2018. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson Editing by Maria Sheahan)