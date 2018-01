FRANKFURT, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Beiersdorf, the maker of Nivea, posted a 5.7 percent rise in organic group sales in 2017, faster than the 4 to 5 percent gain it had previously forecast. Sales rose to 7.1 billion euros ($8.5 billion), up from 6.8 billion a year earlier, the German consumer goods makers said on Monday. ($1 = 0.8352 euros) (Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Maria Sheahan)