UPDATE 1-Beiersdorf first-half sales growth slowed by cyber attack

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Nivea cream maker Beiersdorf reported a 3.3 percent rise in underlying first-half sales, missing analyst estimates after a recent global cyber attack cost it about 35 million euros ($41.5 million) in the period.

The cyber attack in June hit the German company’s IT and telephone systems although it expects to make up many of the lost sales in the current quarter. Shares fell 1 percent to 90.99 euros as of 0730 GMT.

The cyber attack that crippled Ukraine businesses and spread worldwide to shut down shipping ports, factories and businesses has taken a toll on the results of major U.S. and European companies in their latest quarter.

The consumer division of Beiersdorf, which includes Nivea, and the adhesive production division Tesa were both affected by the attack. The consumer business bore the brunt with a 30 million euro impact.

The company, a component of the German blue-chip stock market index DAX, said its half-year organic growth excluding cyber attack effects would have been 4.4 percent.

It confirmed its full-year outlook for sales growth of 3 to 4 percent, as well as a slight improvement in its adjusted EBIT margin.

Six-month sales came in at 3.51 billion euros, missing average analysts expectations for 3.58 billion, while the adjusted operating profit (EBIT) margin improved to 16 percent from 15.3 percent in the year ago period.

Strong margin development is seen as an “evidence that the outsiders and cultural change at Beiersdorf are beginning to make a real difference on efficiency,” said Morgan Stanley analysts, who have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Since 2012, Beiersdorf has hired multiple outside managers, including the chief executive and the chief financial officer, in order to transform the company’s culture and focus on both efficiency and growth. ($1 = 0.8444 euros) (Reporting by Sylwia Lasek; Editing by Mark Potter/Keith Weir)