FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Belarus to cut FX sales by companies to 10 pct of revenue from Oct 1
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 30, 2017 / 11:37 AM / a month ago

Belarus to cut FX sales by companies to 10 pct of revenue from Oct 1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MINSK, June 30 (Reuters) - Belarus plans to reduce mandatory sales of foreign currency by companies to 10 percent from 20 percent, effective from Oct. 1, Belarus's Deputy Central Bank Governor Sergei Kalechits told Reuters on Friday.

The central bank earlier said it planned to scrap mandatory sales of hard currency by exporters altogether in 2018, but gave no time frame for reducing these sales step by step.

Last autumn the central bank reduced the share of mandatory foreign currency sales by 10 percentage points to 20 percent.

Reporting by Andrey Makhovsky; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Jack Stubbs

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.