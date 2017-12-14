UPDATE 1-BNPP and Credit Agricole to advise on Belgium Green bond

(Adds background)

By Merle Crichton

LONDON, Dec 14 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Belgium has hired BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole to advise on its forthcoming Green bond, only the third such issue from a European sovereign.

Further banks are also expected to be mandated in due course.

Belgium’s prime minister Charles Michel said on Tuesday at the Paris Climate Summit that the sovereign is initially planning to sell between €3bn and €5bn, with further issuance to follow.

Supranationals, agencies and corporates have been at the forefront of Green issuance in recent years, but sovereigns have so far been few and far between.

Poland became the first, printing a twice-subscribed €750m five-year in December 2016 at 48bp over swaps.

France followed with a €7bn long 20-year in January this year, setting a new maturity and size milestone for the sector.

Belgium’s trade will finance federal expenditure, with the capacity to generate additional financing of up to €10bn in the coming years.

“Through this issue, one of the largest in Europe, we also hope to persuade Belgian financial players and investors to further develop green investments and green financing projects,” said Finance Minister Johan Van Overtveldt.

Van Overtveldt said he expects Belgium to pay a coupon equal to or slightly lower than on its regular OLO issues.

Belgium has been preparing the deal for several months, according to Van Overtveldt.

The sovereign is usually part of the January issuance flurry and printed a €6bn 10-year on January 17 this year. While plans for the Green bond are well advanced, the Belgian DMO said timing would be guided by investor demand and the yield environment.

The transaction will be part of the Aa3/AA/AA- rated sovereign’s €31bn OLO issuance target for 2018 - a decrease on the €35.55bn raised in 2017, according to the Belgian Debt Agency. It will launch two new OLO fixed-rate benchmarks.

The sovereign also intends to issue €3bn via its EMTN programme. Net short term debt, which was forecast at €25.3bn at year end 2017, will not change over 2018. (Reporting by Merle Crichton, editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)