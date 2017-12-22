TABLE-Belgian December CPI 0.2 pct mo/mo, 2.1 pct yr/yr

BRUSSELS, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The Belgian Economics Ministry released the following consumer price inflation data on Friday. KEY FIGURES CONSUMER PRICES Dec 2017 Nov 2017 Dec 2016 Index (base 2013=100) 105.75 105.55 103.54 Mth/mth change (in pct) 0.19 0.13 0.13 Yr/yr change (in pct) 2.13 2.07 2.03 Health index 106.15 105.85 104.05 NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages. KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT -- The ministry said month-on-month price rises were seen mainly for holiday parks, hotels, electricity and meat, while for fuel and alcoholic beverages lower prices were recorded. DETAILS For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here